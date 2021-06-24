Clark County health district hosting several COVID vaccine clinics weekly

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday. June 25:

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 28:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Moderna will be the only vaccine available at this clinic).

Wednesday, June 30:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 1:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 2:

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clark County had 14,240 cases and 306 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, 57,377 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 43% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Almost 40% has been fully vaccinated.