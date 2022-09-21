Clark County Jail kitchen shuts down due to cockroaches

The Sept. 15 inspection report said the jail’s staff is “actively working” to resolve the issue.

The facility has been deep cleaned by a cleaning service and sprayed “numerous times” by pest control services, Burchett said.

Food products and kitchen items have been moved to locations out of the building. A portable cooler has been used for the storage of emergency meals that are prepared at an off-site kitchen service and brought in daily.

Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said that health district staff will re-inspect the facility early next week to see how this week’s pest treatment went.

The health district approved the multi-step treatment plan to eliminate pests from the jail, Patterson said.

Patterson said that cockroaches are “unlikely” to pass or cause diseases to people who take up space near them, but they should be eliminated to “ensure purity in food.”

Cockroaches are considered allergen sources and may serve as asthma triggers for people taking up space near them, in addition to creating a pungent odor and causing psychology or emotional distress, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The jail passed its standard inspection on March 16 with no critical issues, according to health district records.