Clark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

A 24-year-old man from Clark County has gone missing, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
A missing adult alert was issued by the sheriff’s office early Sunday morning for Kevin Sumner, who left his residence at West Clark Street on foot and didn’t return home by around midnight.
The alert was issued for Clark County and surrounding counties: Champaign, Greene, Madison, Miami and Montgomery.
Sumner is an autistic man who is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and has red hair with blue eyes.
Deputies are concerned for his safety.
Call 911 if you see Sumner. You can also call call 911 or contact to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
