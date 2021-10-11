dayton-daily-news logo
Man who climbed substation in Clark County back on ground; thousands in Northridge were without power

Man on top of power station in Northridge Clark County. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Man on top of power station in Northridge Clark County. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldBrooke Spurlock
Northeastern schools ‘operating normally,’ district says

A man climbed up an Ohio Edison substation in Northridge in Clark County today, and electricity was out for more than 2,400 customers in the area, including nearby schools.

About 3:40 p.m., the man climbed back down safely, and a crowd of onlookers cheered.

He was taken into the back of a Clark County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. Deputies had responded to the power outage in Moorefield Twp. on Monday.

The substation is along Moorefield Road near Taywell Drive.

Traffic in the area was disrupted by the emergency response and because of the power outage.

Northeastern School District, located in the township, reported on its website that its schools — Kenton Ridge, Northridge and Rolling Hills — are currently without power and phone service.

“All students are safe, and the buildings are operating normally,” the website announcement said.

Northeastern School District spokesperson Steffanie Stratton told the News-Sun that the district will communicate with families via the district’s all-call system as a result of the phone service outage. Students will be released from the buildings impacted by the power outage at their regular time.

