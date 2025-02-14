Clark County women create professional group to support community, each other

The Professional Women of Clark County group so far includes:

Sarah McPherson, director of marketing and development at the Springfield Foundation;

Leann Castillo, executive director of the Clark County Park District;

Bridget Houston, medical sales representative at Medtronic and Springfield city commissioner;

Jessimi Jones, executive director of the Springfield Museum of Art;

Maureen Massaro, executive director of the Wilson Sheehan Foundation;

Andrea O’Connor, director of grants management at the Wilson Sheehan Foundation;

Kathryn Rogers, vice president of marketing at Wasson Enterprise.

The need for a women’s group first came up during a conversation between Massaro and Jones when they were discussing ways to get more women into community leadership roles.

Massaro has served on many community boards and “has seen firsthand how challenging it can be for these boards to find a pipeline of prospective members who represent the community.”

Massaro asked O’Connor to talk with emerging female leaders, who then became the founding members, and consulted with Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin and Alicia Sweet Hupp, president and CEO of Sweet Manufacturing.

The two shared their “long-held belief” that a local professional women’s group has been needed, and will serve as advisors for the group.

The group’s mission statement reads: “We are a dynamic network of women united by a shared commitment to empowering one another. Through mentoring, strategic networking, and the exchange of knowledge and resources, we forge connections that strengthen our community. Together, we cultivate an environment where women uplift, inspire and propel each other towards professional and personal success.”

Goals including aiming to create a supportive community for women professionals, helping them pursue both individual and collective goals through networking opportunities, professional development and chances to learn from successful female leaders; and to strengthen the community as a whole by encouraging civic engagement and hosting events that highlight local gems and community needs.

An inaugural luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Cassie Barlow — president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education and former 88th Air Base Wing Commander at Wright-Pat — and will include relevant table discussions. The input during the discussions will help the group refine their focus on the topics that matter most to the community of female leaders.

The group is open to all women in professional, executive or administrative roles, as well as those aspiring to those positions. Participation is free, with a nominal fee for specific programs to help cover event costs.

The volunteer-run group will be primarily self-funded, Massaro said. The Wilson Sheehan Foundation and Clark State College are sponsoring the luncheon to make it free for attendees.

Three to four programs will be planned each year to include networking opportunities, presentations, learning sessions and special community events. The next event will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. June 18 at the Springfield Museum of Art.

For more information, or to register for the group and luncheon, visit www.professionalwomenofclarkcounty.com or “Professional Women of Clark County” on Facebook.