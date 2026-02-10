Clark State closes main campus in Springfield after bomb threat

“Clark State immediately contacted local police and worked in partnership to safely evacuate the campus as a precaution,” the spokesperson said. “Police responded quickly and searched all buildings and grounds thoroughly. The Springfield Police Department found nothing and determined there was no credible threat.”

The college posted on its website that the main campus at 570 E. Leffel Lane is closed, but all other campuses remain open.

This incident follows recent threats in Springfield on Monday.

Explore Springfield police chief says no active danger after bomb threats

Multiple public offices in Springfield received emailed bomb threats.

No threat was found after safety forces, including the FBI and Dayton bomb squad, swept areas like the municipal court and public safety buildings, where “suspicious packages” were found, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Threats referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield, DeWine said Monday.

Several streets were closed downtown including Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.