Clark State leads campaign against sexual assault

Chair message examples include “I couldn’t make it to class today because my car broke down. Because I am a survivor of sexual assault, I am fearful of walking to campus or taking the bus.”

Anyone can support the effort April 20 by wearing teal to show support for survivors of harassment and assault.

Another powerful reminder was Clark State hosting Project Woman’s “What Were You Wearing” exhibit, April 11-15 in the campus rotunda. It was created by Project Woman victim advocates who pair survivor sexual assault stories with outfits depicting what they were wearing.

The display has more than 60 survivor stories coming from Springfield community people, said Emily Parsons of Project Woman. She stressed it’s important because this happens to neighbors, friends, colleagues, family and others, and doing something when you see something can make a change.

“This exhibit is a very powerful and effective tool for bringing awareness to the prevalence of sexual assault and for fighting victim-blaming myths,” said Van Noord. “Viewers of the exhibit noticed many different types of clothing, representing different types of victims and age groups and will also notice how normal the clothing looks, similar to what (the viewer) may be wearing. The display also reminds viewers to focus on supporting the victim rather than asking victim-blaming questions.”

Laura Baxter, executive director of Project Woman, said Sexual Awareness Month allows the topic to be approached together with courage and commitment to action. This helps getting closer to making perpetrators accountable and ensuring victims are not blamed.

“Having an intentional and safe space to discuss issues related to sexual assault is essential to our community,” said Baxter. “It is an uncomfortable topic. People prefer to think we are ‘beyond this’ in 2022, but the truth is that there are still many stereotypes and myths. The conversation should occur all year long, but taking a whole month with intentional emphasis on sexual assault awareness, we hope to de-stigmatize and open the discussion in an impactful way.”

Van Noord said organizers received positive feedback and gratitude from hosting the display for several years and made it more interactive with participants given the opportunity to work on collaborative art projects.

This allowed sharing empathy and honoring the survivors and leaving empowering messages for victims at one art station. At another, participants selected a strip of fabric to contribute to a campus-wide collaborative weaving.

When April ends, hopes are to continue prevention and advocacy. Clark State offers Active Bystander Intervention training for campus members to learn safe ways to intervene in an unsafe situation and other methods.

The school also offers confidential counseling services and works closely with Project Woman to obtain immediate advocacy services for victims.

“Project Woman is here for anyone who has experienced sexual assault,” said Parsons.

For more information on services, contact Project Woman at 937-328-5308.