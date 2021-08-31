Clark State to require masks beginning Wednesday

Clark State College is now requiring everyone to wear masks indoors as cases of the coronavirus rise.
Starting Wednesday, masks will be required indoors at all campus locations including the Performing Arts Center and the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, according to a release from the college.
“Clark State has been a leader in terms of focusing on student success and health and this was a necessary decision,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “With more in-person classes and the start of the new semester, we determined that the college needed to take early precautions.”
The decision to now require masks was made after discussions with the Board of Trustees and Executive Council as well as data from the local health departments.
“This change also reflects the increases in COVID numbers throughout our region and state,” said Blondin. “The September 1 date gives us time to communicate widely through multiple channels, and answer questions from faculty, staff, and students.”
College officials initially were not requiring masks, but only following CDC recommendations and strongly encouraging them.
Clark Sate will also continue to “highly recommend” the vaccine for all faculty, staff and students.
Wittenberg University also requires everyone to wear face coverings, as well as other colleges including Cedarville University, Ohio State University, Wright State University, the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College.