dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clark State to require masks beginning Wednesday

Clark State College will require masks at all campuses beginning Wednesday
Caption
Clark State College will require masks at all campuses beginning Wednesday

News
By Brooke Spurlock
48 minutes ago
College’s president calls move ‘a necessary decision’ following discussions with officials, local health data.

Clark State College is now requiring everyone to wear masks indoors as cases of the coronavirus rise.

Starting Wednesday, masks will be required indoors at all campus locations including the Performing Arts Center and the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, according to a release from the college.

ExploreWittenberg, Clark State encourage COVID-19 vaccine

“Clark State has been a leader in terms of focusing on student success and health and this was a necessary decision,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “With more in-person classes and the start of the new semester, we determined that the college needed to take early precautions.”

The decision to now require masks was made after discussions with the Board of Trustees and Executive Council as well as data from the local health departments.

“This change also reflects the increases in COVID numbers throughout our region and state,” said Blondin. “The September 1 date gives us time to communicate widely through multiple channels, and answer questions from faculty, staff, and students.”

ExplorePREVIOUSLY: Coronavirus: Wittenberg requires masks, Clark State to strongly recommend them

College officials initially were not requiring masks, but only following CDC recommendations and strongly encouraging them.

Clark Sate will also continue to “highly recommend” the vaccine for all faculty, staff and students.

Wittenberg University also requires everyone to wear face coverings, as well as other colleges including Cedarville University, Ohio State University, Wright State University, the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College.

In Other News
1
New taco shop coming to site of former pizza restaurant in Middletown
2
Springfield man killed in Champaign County rollover crash
3
Butler County judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient with...
4
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
5
Police ask public to watch for inmate who escaped custody near Monroe
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top