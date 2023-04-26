Cleveland-Cliffs reports another loss, but says automotive clients are ‘getting stronger’

The company shipped 4.1 million tons of steel during the first quarter.

“Improved demand from our automotive clients has allowed us to be more selective when selling flat-rolled steel to the general marketplace,” Goncalves said, adding that allowed the company in the first quarter to implement several price increases to non-contract clients. “With further results from the cost side, we expect 2023 to be another year of great cash flow generation.”

The company has about $3.1 billion in liquidity. It now expects to spend $675 million to $725 million in capital expenditures this year, down from $700 million to $750 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.