Cold air, high winds may make for treacherous morning commute

More showers are likely this morning and into the evening, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Today will be blustery, with winds up to 20 mph, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.

The skies today are expected to be cloudy and temperatures will be cold, ranging from 30 degrees to 19 degrees, the NWS said. High winds will continue through the evening, reaching up to 18 mph. Any snow accumulation today will be between half an inch and an inch.