Cold break from precipitation today; Cold spell predicted for weekend

Starting in the early morning on Friday, the NWS also predicted stronger, gusty winds, with some gusts being as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures will rise to around 41 degrees on Thursday, and fall to around 26 degrees overnight.

The stronger winds will linger most of the day on Friday. High temperatures will hardly rise from overnight to a peak of around 28 degrees, though wind chills will make it feel like it is in the low teens.

Clouds will decrease somewhat for partly cloudy skies going into Friday night.

Winds are expected to die down Friday night, and temperatures will drop along with it to a low of around 15 degrees.

The NWS also has issued a warning that it expects a cold spell starting Saturday night, and lingering into early next week. During this time, the NWS said highs will mainly be in the teens and 20s, with lows dropping into the single digits, or perhaps dipping slightly below zero.

Previously the NWS said that it has been most of two years since Cincinnati saw single-digit weather, the second-longest streak on record. If Cincinnati sees single digits on Saturday night, the current streak will end at 704 days, a single week shy of the previous record, which ended Jan. 21, 2013 at 711 days.