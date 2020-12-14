Cold temperatures, cloudy skies today, snow expected tomorrow night

Today, temperatures will range from a high of 38 degrees to lows around 23 degrees. The skies will be partly cloudy and there will be some wind during the day. A cold front that rolled through the area over the weekend is bringing colder temperatures, the NWS reported.

Tonight brings the second night of the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. With partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures expected, anyone watching the meteors may want to bring a blanket or a coat as they sit outside.