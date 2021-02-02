Cold, windy today; Rain, wintry mix returns Thursday

After some light overnight snow and slick roads, today will be mostly sunny, cold and windy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures will start out in the upper teens today, then rise to a high around 28 degrees. Winds will generally be breezy, and at times gusts will rise as high as 25 mph.
Tonight, the wind will begin to fall away a few hours after dark. Skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures falling to a low of around 17 degrees.
Tomorrow will also be mostly sunny, though the NWS still only expects temperatures to rise up to around 31 degrees. Clouds will start to increase again on Wednesday night as temperatures again drop to into the upper teens, for a low around 18 degrees.
Starting soon after dawn on Thursday, we will start to see a slight chance of snow, which will change to a chance of rain soon after. Precipitation chances will quickly rise throughout the day, with showers becoming likely by the afternoon.
Rain will continue throughout the night, the NWS predicted, though it will mix with snow again in the early-morning hours of Friday.
Temperatures on Thursday will rise to around 40 degrees, falling to around 31 degrees overnight.