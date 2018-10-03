‘COMING HOME’: The historic Dayton Daily News front page that celebrated a 444-day hostage leaving captivity

Lauterbach, 29, was an employee of the U.S. Foreign Service. He called his parents from West Germany after he and other former hostages landed there.

“We gave him a lot of phone numbers of people he wanted to call,” his father, Eugene, told reporters.

A Dayton Daily News reporter who was in West Germany to write about the release of the hostages noted that Lauterbach, “wearing a green Air Force jacket over the heavy white turtleneck sweater he has been photographed in several times during his captivity, walked with the other Americans to buses which whisked them the 20 miles to Air Force hospital here in Wiesbaden.”

Lauterbach and his fellow hostages were taken by a group of Iranians who entered the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979. They were set free on Jan. 21, 1981.

