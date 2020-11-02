Considering a write-in candidate for president this year? Here are your options

A process exists to become an eligible write-in candidate in Ohio, which includes filling out a form, according to state law. In 2016, more than 16,000 voters wrote in the names of 18 eligible write-in candidates. Most of these went to Evan McMullin.

This year six eligible write-in candidates in Ohio are running for president of the United States, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. They include representatives from obscure political parties such as the American Solidarity Party and the Progressive Party, as well as a man who legally changed his first name to President.