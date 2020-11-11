Cool, cloudy to start this Veterans Day; Skies to clear for cold night

After a night of showers, rains are expected to largely clear in the morning, with some very low chances dwindling through the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Although we will see a cloudy start, skies are expected to gradually clear throughout Veterans Day. Highs will be much cooler than over the weekend, with peak of around 60 degrees.
After night falls, clouds will continue to break up as the temperature drops for a cold, mostly clear night, with lows of around 36 degrees.
For Thursday, we will see some sunny skies, but temperatures will be a little lower with a high near 56 degrees.
Thursday night will again be mostly clear, with a few clouds developing around midnight and lingering into Friday. Overnight lows will again be cold at around 37 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with some clouds, and highs are expected to be slightly lower at around 54 degrees.
Friday night, temperatures are expected to dip down to around freezing, with lows around 32 degrees. Clouds will also start to build again beginning around midnight and rising through the early hours of Saturday morning.