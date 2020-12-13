Cool temperatures, rain possible today; cold temperatures to begin week

Today will be cool and breezy, with a slight chance of rain and snow overnight, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Tomorrow there is a chance of more sun, but temperatures are expected to drop lower.
The skies will be cloudy today and the area may see some rain in the evening. Temperatures will range from 42 degrees to just below freezing, 30 degrees. We may see some snow after midnight, the National Weather Service said.
Tomorrow, the skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be lower, ranging from 39 degrees to 22 degrees. The day may be slightly windy.
On Tuesday, the skies will be partly sunny, but clouds may roll in during the evening. Temperatures will grow lower still, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. There is a chance of snow after midnight, around 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said.