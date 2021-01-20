Coronavirus: 404 hospitalizations, 6,378 daily cases reported in Ohio

After more than a week below 400 daily coronavirus hospitalizations in Ohio, the state reported 404 on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s only the fourth time that hospitalizations surpassed 400 in the last three weeks. On Tuesday the state reported 254. Ohio is averaging 286 hospitalizations a day, according to ODH.
Since the pandemic began, Ohio has totaled 44,009 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that vaccines will be expanded to Ohioans ages 75 and older, as well as people with an intellectual or developmental disability who also have a congenital, developmental or early-onset medical condition next week.
Among those medical conditions are severe lung disease, severe type 1 diabetes, sickle cell anemia, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and more.
Those residents will be contacted by their local developmental disabilities board to coordinate the vaccination process.