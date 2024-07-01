Coroner: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati

Captain Mark Burns said police heard gunshots near East University Avenue and Highland Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m.

The University of Cincinnati sent out an alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling students that police were responding in the area at 2:54 a.m. Another alert was sent at 3:12 a.m. stating that a shooting occurred near the campus.

When police arrived on the scene, they found four victims, Burns said.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and the other two were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Burns said.

According to Burns, one victim self-transported to a hospital across town, and another individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burns said someone on the scene ran into a house with a weapon and there was a brief standoff. The person was taken into custody but Burns said they are unsure if the individual was the shooter.

The University of Cincinnati sent an alert saying “all-clear” on X at 3:51 a.m.

University Avenue is closed between Burnet Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

Police have not released any of the victim’s identities.