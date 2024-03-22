Coroner: Hamilton woman’s cause of death undetermined

The shooting happened at 12:39 p.m. when Lovins was visiting the residence. A male who called 911 was also present. Lovins was transported to Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, where she was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Lovins is survived by an infant who was in the residence when the shooting happened, according to family and officials.

Hamilton Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the initial call was for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several days after the incident, he termed the incident a death investigation.

On Friday when asked for an update on the police investigation, Hamilton Officer Kristy Collins said, “I just spoke to the detective and there are no updates. The reason there is no update is because we are waiting on evidence to return from the lab.”

Hamilton detectives are still investigating the case, and anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Brittney Sorrell at 513-868-5811, ext. 1289.

Dan Lovins, Danielle’s father, is vocal about what happened to his daughter.

“I see it as a murder,100 percent. If it was suicide, it would have been declared within 72 hours,” Lovins said.

In the past few weeks, the Lovins family has demanded justice for Danielle, and Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser made some statements to clear up misinformation about the investigation and his office.

Dan Lovins said he did talk with Gmoser before a recent press conference.

Gmoser told the Journal-News the investigation has not yet come to his office, but he is aware of a “smattering” of some of the ongoing investigation details.

“The case has not been brought to me yet as a completed investigation to move forward, or make a determination on moving forward,” Gmoser said. “When the investigation is done, I will be making a review of the case and a determination will be made at that time on how to proceed.”

Danielle Lovins filed a domestic violence report in early January concerning her boyfriend, according to Hamilton Municipal Court records. Dan Lovins said he was present when his daughter filed the report, and he plans to pursue that charge in her absence.

The boyfriend was present when Lovins was shot and is currently under indictment for weapons charges in a separate incident that happened on Jan. 31, according to officials and court records.