Coroner: Middletown woman found in fire was stabbed to death, not pregnant

The Middletown woman who was found dead in a house fire Friday night on Lind Street died from stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The autopsy, which was performed today, also revealed Jamaka Calhoun, 28, wasn’t pregnant at the time of her death.
Police were told she may have been pregnant and that would have increased the charges against the man who allegedly killed her, police said.
Calhoun allegedly was stabbed by an intruder in her home before she was pulled from the fire, according to court documents. She died at the scene.
Middletown police arrested Anson Pride, 41, Saturday afternoon after he was identified as the suspect with the help of video from the scene. Police Chief David Birk said Calhoun appeared to be protecting herself in an altercation with Pride, who police suspect was breaking into houses in the neighborhood.
Pride is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary. More charges, including arson, are possible when the case is presented to a Butler County grand jury. Although police suspected she may have been pregnant, there was no evidence when the autopsy was performed Tuesday, according to the county coroner’s office.
Pride was arraigned Monday morning in Middletown Municipal Court where Visiting Judge Chris Atkins set bond at $1.25 million. Pride will be back in court Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing.