County to return more than $5M in excess assessments to tax districts

Montgomery County is turning back to tax districts more than $5 million in excess real estate assessment fees collected over six years to pay for the 2020 countywide property reappraisal.
The first-of-its-kind refunds will go back to 55 tax authorities which include cities, villages, townships, park and library districts and others, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced Wednesday.
“Hopefully this will be be a nice surprise for the for the entities and they’ll be able to use these funds to help deal with some of the burdens they’re facing currently,” Keith said.
Keith said the excess came as a result of a $1 million decrease in the county’s reappraisal contract as well as increased efficiencies as a result of virtual meetings during the pandemic and new mapping technologies.
The top four refunds are going to the Human Services Levy and the public school districts in Centerville, Dayton and Kettering.
The county’s Human Services Levy is receiving the highest refund: $718,771. The county relies on the levy to fund safety-net programs for children in crisis, the developmentally disabled, the frail elderly and indigent — as well as those whose lives are upended by alcohol and drug use.
Three school districts — Centerville, Dayton and Kettering — will get a little more than 30% of the total amount refunded. Altogether, school districts in the county will see nearly $3 million in refunds.
The tax districts should see the money show up in accounts by electronic transfer within a week, Keith said.
|Tax authority
|Amount
|Schools
|Centerville CSD
|$549,203
|Dayton CSD
|$495,654
|Kettering CSD
|$487,555
|Miamisburg CSD
|$228,242
|Northmont CSD
|$199,620
|Huber Heights CSD
|$195,688
|Vandalia-Butler CSD
|$155,689
|Oakwood CSD
|$138,543
|West Carrollton CSD
|$127,726
|Miami Valley CTC
|$87,417
|Mad River LSD
|$66,378
|Trotwood-Madison CSD
|$62,001
|Northridge LSD
|$45,793
|Brookville LSD
|$45,068
|Valley View LSD
|$40,849
|New Lebanon LSD
|$17,595
|Jefferson LSD
|$17,559
|Fairborn CSD
|$7,873
|Carlisle LSD
|$6,912
|Beavercreek LSD
|$6,805
|Springboro Community SD
|$4,238
|Tri County North LSD
|$1,963
|Greene County JVSD
|$1,309
|Preble-Shawnee LSD
|$652
|Warren County JVSD
|$269
|Schools total
|$2,990,602
|Countywide levies
|Montgomery County Human Services
|$718,771
|Sinclair Community College
|$211,623
|Five Rivers Metroparks
|$104,041
|Montgomery County General Fund
|$89,585
|Montgomery County ADAMHS
|$19,933
|Countywide levies total
|$1,143,953
|Townships
|Washington Twp.
|$158,245
|Mami Twp.
|$120,590
|Harrison Twp.
|$57,204
|Butler Twp.
|$36,766
|Jefferson Twp.
|$14,395
|German Twp.
|$11,220
|Clay Twp.
|$7,651
|Jackson Twp.
|$7,583
|Perry Twp.
|$5,483
|Clearcreek Township
|$840
|Townships total
|$419,976
|Cities and villages
|Dayton
|$89,657
|Kettering
|$44,337
|Trotwood
|$33,744
|Huber Heights
|$26,459
|Union
|$23,825
|Miamisburg
|$21,985
|Clayton
|$17,620
|Englewood
|$15,082
|Oakwood
|$15,079
|Riverside
|$13,097
|Centerville
|$9,419
|Vandalia
|$8,411
|West Carrollton
|$6,346
|New Lebanon
|$6,258
|Moraine
|$5,655
|Springboro
|$4,939
|Germantown
|$3,696
|Farmersville
|$956
|Brookville
|$787
|Phillipsburg
|$375
|Verona
|$75
|Carlisle
|$65
|Cities and villages total
|$347,866
|Libraries and parks
|Dayton Metro Library
|$120,959
|Washington Centerville Library
|$29,148
|Washington Township Park District
|$27,957
|Wright Memorial Library
|$2,409
|Germantown Cemetery
|$490
|Joint Ambulance District
|$50
|Libraries and parks total
|$181,013
|Grand total
|$5,083,410