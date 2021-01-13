X

County to return more than $5M in excess assessments to tax districts

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announces Wednesday that the county is providing assessment refunds to tax districts. STAFF
Credit: STAFF

By Chris Stewart

Montgomery County is turning back to tax districts more than $5 million in excess real estate assessment fees collected over six years to pay for the 2020 countywide property reappraisal.

The first-of-its-kind refunds will go back to 55 tax authorities which include cities, villages, townships, park and library districts and others, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced Wednesday.

“Hopefully this will be be a nice surprise for the for the entities and they’ll be able to use these funds to help deal with some of the burdens they’re facing currently,” Keith said.

Keith said the excess came as a result of a $1 million decrease in the county’s reappraisal contract as well as increased efficiencies as a result of virtual meetings during the pandemic and new mapping technologies.

The top four refunds are going to the Human Services Levy and the public school districts in Centerville, Dayton and Kettering.

The county’s Human Services Levy is receiving the highest refund: $718,771. The county relies on the levy to fund safety-net programs for children in crisis, the developmentally disabled, the frail elderly and indigent — as well as those whose lives are upended by alcohol and drug use.

Three school districts — Centerville, Dayton and Kettering — will get a little more than 30% of the total amount refunded. Altogether, school districts in the county will see nearly $3 million in refunds.

The tax districts should see the money show up in accounts by electronic transfer within a week, Keith said.

Tax authorityAmount
Schools 
Centerville CSD$549,203
Dayton CSD$495,654
Kettering CSD$487,555
Miamisburg CSD$228,242
Northmont CSD$199,620
Huber Heights CSD $195,688
Vandalia-Butler CSD $155,689
Oakwood CSD$138,543
West Carrollton CSD$127,726
Miami Valley CTC$87,417
Mad River LSD $66,378
Trotwood-Madison CSD$62,001
Northridge LSD$45,793
Brookville LSD$45,068
Valley View LSD$40,849
New Lebanon LSD$17,595
Jefferson LSD$17,559
Fairborn CSD$7,873
Carlisle LSD$6,912
Beavercreek LSD$6,805
Springboro Community SD$4,238
Tri County North LSD $1,963
Greene County JVSD$1,309
Preble-Shawnee LSD $652
Warren County JVSD$269
Schools total$2,990,602
Countywide levies 
Montgomery County Human Services$718,771
Sinclair Community College$211,623
Five Rivers Metroparks$104,041
Montgomery County General Fund$89,585
Montgomery County ADAMHS$19,933
Countywide levies total$1,143,953
Townships 
Washington Twp.$158,245
Mami Twp.$120,590
Harrison Twp.$57,204
Butler Twp. $36,766
Jefferson Twp. $14,395
German Twp. $11,220
Clay Twp.$7,651
Jackson Twp.$7,583
Perry Twp. $5,483
Clearcreek Township$840
Townships total$419,976
Cities and villages 
Dayton$89,657
Kettering$44,337
Trotwood$33,744
Huber Heights$26,459
Union$23,825
Miamisburg$21,985
Clayton$17,620
Englewood$15,082
Oakwood$15,079
Riverside$13,097
Centerville$9,419
Vandalia$8,411
West Carrollton$6,346
New Lebanon$6,258
Moraine$5,655
Springboro$4,939
Germantown$3,696
Farmersville$956
Brookville$787
Phillipsburg$375
Verona$75
Carlisle$65
Cities and villages total$347,866
Libraries and parks 
Dayton Metro Library $120,959
Washington Centerville Library $29,148
Washington Township Park District $27,957
Wright Memorial Library $2,409
Germantown Cemetery $490
Joint Ambulance District $50
Libraries and parks total$181,013
  
Grand total$5,083,410

