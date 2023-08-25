Crash shuts down Ohio 4 near Lower Valley Pike; CareFlight called

Ohio 4 is shut down in both directions following an injury crash near Lower Valley Pike.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved nor the number and severity of injuries.
We will update this report as we learn information.
In Other News
1
All injured Northwestern students released from hospital after school...
2
Community shows support as Northwestern students return to school after...
3
New ‘mega’ Bass Pro Shops store likely to open in 2024
4
Hamilton man whose story is featured in Cincinnati Holocaust museum...
5
Father says 13-year-old son among people bitten by dogs in Springfield
About the Author