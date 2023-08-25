BreakingNews
Crash shuts down Ohio 4 near Lower Valley Pike; CareFlight called

Crash shuts down Ohio 4 near Lower Valley Pike; CareFlight called

39 minutes ago
Ohio 4 is shut down in both directions following an injury crash near Lower Valley Pike.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved nor the number and severity of injuries.

We will update this report as we learn information.

