Crews respond to grain bin fire in New Carlisle

Multiple crews have responded a grain bin fire in New Carlisle Thursday morning.
New Carlisle and Bethel Twp. fire department were on the scene along state Route 571 shortly after 9 a.m. The grain bin is reportedly not in use, but has grain inside.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
