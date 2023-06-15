Cyclists from around globe to pass through Oxford in Race Across America

Cyclists from around the world will breeze through Oxford next week on their way to Annapolis, Maryland as part of the annual Race Across America.

The event sees dozens of participants bike across the country from San Diego to Annapolis each year to raise money for charity. Participants can race individually or as part of a team.

This year, soloists began in California on June 13, while the teams, which include 2-person, 4-person and 8-person groups, began June 17.

Oxford is stop No. 41 of 54 along the 3,000-mile route. Everyone is required to pass through the stop in Oxford’s TJ Maxx parking lot, but not every biker sticks around.

Kate Rousmaniere, a former Oxford mayor and cyclist who helps coordinate Oxford’s stop each year, said the city is well-known by racers for its hospitality and enthusiasm. This year, they’re expecting the participants to pass through town between June 21 and June 23.

“If they’re riding through town, there’ll be a gang of people on the sidewalks waving at them and honking them and cheering them on, and that just makes a whole lot of difference for the riders,” Rousmaniere said.

While many riders pass through quickly, every participant also has a support team in vans. Rousmaniere said these can include up to 10 people, and they will often spend a bit of time in Oxford to talk to people at the time station, shower and shop at nearby stores.

Lisa Brunkhorst also works with Oxford’s time station. The city puts up flags for each country represented by a cyclist in the race, so she said the station has to be manned 24 hours each day to make sure they don’t get stolen. Members of the community are welcome to spend time at the tents and cheer on the racers.

Brunkhorst participated in the race in 2015 on a four-person team from Oxford. They raised $6,000 for autoimmune research.

Other teams have focused their fundraising on cancer treatment, clean water, eradicating polio and supporting bike accident victims.

“A lot of them race for charities, which I can tell you during some of the rough parts of the race when you’re going through the desert and it’s 110 and you’re so dehydrated and you’re nauseated, you’re like, ‘What in the world am I doing?’” Brunkhorst said. “If you’ve got crew and a cause, you’re like, ‘Yeah, but I can’t quit.’”

Rousmaniere said McDonalds is providing ice for the athletes and crew.

Jim Rubenstein, a board member at MOON Co-op, said the co-op’s smoothie of the month ties in to the race. The recipe is based on a recommendation for endurance races, and he’s calling it “The Cyclists Smoothie.”