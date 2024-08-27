Dangerous intersection outside Middletown now a four-way stop

The intersection of Union Road and Manchester Road intersection outside Middletown in Turtlecreek Twp. became a four-way stop today, according to the Warren County Engineer’s office.
The dangerous intersection previously had Manchester Road as a stop condition, with Union Road as a thru condition.
After monitoring this intersection for some time, the engineer’s office decided to erect an All Way Stop in order to improve public safety.
