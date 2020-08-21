Dayton-area hospital names new leader

Kevin Harlan has been appointed president of Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center following the retirement of Tom Parker at the end of July.
Harlan will join on Sept. 7 as leader of the hospital, based near Troy and with 1,200 employees.
Harlan most recently led the St. Marys, Ohio-based Grand Lake Health System as president and CEO for the last 15 years.
Premier Health stated that he previously held key executive leadership roles in diagnostic services, hospital operations, outpatient joint ventures, and health care alliances. His most recent responsibilities have included oversight of an acute care hospital, nursing home, foundation, home health agency, multi-specialty physician practice, and cancer network.
“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and accomplishments to Premier Health and we are confident in his ability to lead UVMC,” Barbara Johnson, Premier Health executive vice president and COO, said in a statement.
Harlan comes to Premier Health with an associate’s degree in radiology from Sinclair College, a bachelor’s degree in business and natural sciences from Wright State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Central Michigan University.
Harlan takes on the leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic and also as the Miami County hospital faces new competition from Kettering Health Network, expanded into the area with a new Troy hospital and Piqua medical center and emergency department.
Upper Valley Medical Center is part of Dayton-based Premier Health, which also operates Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, and other services like an urgent care network; free-standing emergency departments; a large primary and specialty care network; and home health services.