Dayton-area hospital names new leader

Harlan comes to Premier Health with an associate’s degree in radiology from Sinclair College, a bachelor’s degree in business and natural sciences from Wright State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Central Michigan University.

Harlan takes on the leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic and also as the Miami County hospital faces new competition from Kettering Health Network, expanded into the area with a new Troy hospital and Piqua medical center and emergency department.

Upper Valley Medical Center is part of Dayton-based Premier Health, which also operates Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, and other services like an urgent care network; free-standing emergency departments; a large primary and specialty care network; and home health services.