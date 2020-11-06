Dayton man sought in deadly shooting outside 513 Lounge arrested in Florida

At 12:49 a.m. Oct. 11, police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.

According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.

Cook was booked Friday into the Hillsborough County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.