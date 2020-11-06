Dayton man sought in deadly shooting outside 513 Lounge arrested in Florida

A Dayton man indicted on murder and felonious assault charges by a Butler County grand jury for a shooting outside of a Middletown bar has been apprehended.
Middletown police Chief David Birk said Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook, 28, was apprehended Friday in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.
Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.
Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2½ years for attempted felonious assault. He was on post release control when released from prison, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
At 12:49 a.m. Oct. 11, police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.
According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.
Cook was booked Friday into the Hillsborough County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.