Dayton to crack down on recycling: Here’s what can be recycled

Dayton residents who putting the wrong materials in their recycling bins more than twice will lose service for a year, starting this month.
The city is trying to reduce contamination in its recycling stream, which officials say has contributed to increased recycling costs that are now are almost as much as garbage removal and landfill disposal.
Dayton has nearly 35,000 residential recycling customers, and too often people try to recycle the wrong stuff — items that cannot be from curbside pick-up, such as kids' toys, electronics, plastic bags, food and even Halloween pumpkins.
Here’s what Rumpke says can be recycled
- Glass bottles and jars (all colors)
- Metal cans: Aluminum cans, steel cans and lids, empty aerosol cans with the lids and tips removed
- Plastic bottles (empty, crush, reattach lid): Bottles and jugs that have a small mouth and wider base, such as milk jugs, soda bottles, laundry detergent bottles, water bottles, shampoo bottles and contact solution bottles
- Paper: newspaper, magazines, cardboard, mixed office paper and envelopes, paperboard (cereal boxes), pizza boxes free of food debris and grease, telephone books and catalogs
- Cartons: food and beverage cartons, such as milk, juice, soup, wine, broth and other cartons.
NOT for Recycling
No plastic bags, cassette tapes, bed sheets, hangers, metal chains, garden hoses, batteries, needles, syringes, electronics, polystyrene foam, buckets, butter tubs, car parts, food, yard waste, light bulbs, drinking glasses, ceramics, pots, pans and scrap metal.
Recycling Tips
- Mix all items together – no separation required
- Empty all bottles, jugs and cans
- No need to remove labels
- For plastic bottles, empty, crush and reattach lids
- For cartons, remove plastic caps and straws
- Never place medical sharps or needles in the recycling
- Don’t use plastic bags