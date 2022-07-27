Deadly Clark County shooting 911 call: ‘This woman is not coming outside’

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor called 911 to report what he thought was a break-in at his neighbor’s, identified as White, at 1132 Ashwood Drive in Harmony Twp.. The neighbor told dispatchers that he saw a woman enter into the residence, then heard five or six gunshots ring out in the trailer.

The neighbor said he did not see the woman exit the trailer after the shots were fired and believed she was still inside. Another woman was outside, calling for her, the neighbor told the 911 dispatcher.

Explore Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to Springfield

“This woman is not coming outside. I heard her scream, and then this other woman is yelling her name, she’s crying, she’s frantic,” the neighbor said.

Family members of White said they believed White shot his mother, identified as Arbuckle, who went to the mobile home to check on White after he had been unresponsive and having mental health issues. Investigators have not confirmed what family members have said.

A second 911 caller said she was on the phone with Arbuckle when she entered the mobile home. The caller said she was standing outside the trailer at the time of the call, said she heard Arbuckle scream and then heard nothing from her.

“Please, hurry,” she pleaded through tears. “Save us, please!”

Combined Shape Caption Deputy Matthew Yates checks out one of the posters explaining Islamic values and culture during Springfield's Islamic Day of Ohio event in October 2019. Yates was a recipient of the community heroes awards given that evening. Photo by Brett Turner Combined Shape Caption Deputy Matthew Yates checks out one of the posters explaining Islamic values and culture during Springfield's Islamic Day of Ohio event in October 2019. Yates was a recipient of the community heroes awards given that evening. Photo by Brett Turner

Deputies “were met with gunfire” when they responded to the reports of a break-in at the mobile home park on Sunday, according to Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett, resulting in the death of Yates.

Deputies and other law enforcement could not get to Yates for hours after he was shot. When they did get him out, the mobile home caught fire and was destroyed with White and Arbuckle inside.

Officials have not said what they believe caused the fire.

Hundreds of community honored Yates on Monday afternoon as a procession of law enforcement vehicles from Clark County agencies brought the fallen deputy home from the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

On Monday, a sheriff’s cruiser was parked on Springfield City Hall Plaza, where law enforcement and community members have placed bouquets of flowers and other mementoes on top of the cruiser that includes Yates’ name. By Tuesday afternoon, the hood of the car was covered in flowers.

A memorial consisting of candles and a Paw Patrol stuffed animal also sits in front of the remnants of the Ashwood Drive mobile home.

Yates’ funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Church of God at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 1, at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Ohio BCI routinely investigates shootings involving law enforcement.

Relatives of Arbuckle and White said the two remained in the mobile home until after the fire was extinguished. Their causes of death are under investigation.

Another deputy was injured Sunday, but not by gunfire, during an attempt to rescue Yates, Burchett stated in a release. The special operations team member was taken to a local hospital but is now recovering at home.

The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is continuing its investigation of the fire, State Fire Marshal spokesman Andy Ellinger said.

Combined Shape Caption The Clark County community showed up to pay their respects to Deputy Matthew Yates as his body was returned to Springfield in a Sheriff's Special Operations vehicle Monday afternoon. Yates, was escorted by a procession of law enforcement vehicles. Yates was shot Sunday while responding to a call at Harmony Estates mobile home park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption The Clark County community showed up to pay their respects to Deputy Matthew Yates as his body was returned to Springfield in a Sheriff's Special Operations vehicle Monday afternoon. Yates, was escorted by a procession of law enforcement vehicles. Yates was shot Sunday while responding to a call at Harmony Estates mobile home park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey