Deputies recover ‘altered’ grenade found by woman in Warren County

Deputies recovered an MK2 grenade they said had been “altered.” The grenade’s base has a hole in it that has been plugged, according to the sheriff’s office.

The grenade was secured by the bomb squad and will undergo further examination to determine whether it’s dangerous.

The woman who discovered the grenade also asked deputies to remove smokeless powder and old ammunition from the property; the sheriff’s office said all of those items were safely recovered. The sheriff’s office did not say where in Warren County the grenade and other items were found.

Earlier this year, the Butler County bomb squad recovered an MK1 grenade discovered in Lebanon. That grenade belonged to the grandfather of the person who initially reported the discovery of the grenade; their grandfather served in World War II, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

According to Jones, that grenade was secured by the bomb unit for further X-rays and proper disposal. Jones did not say whether experts determined the grenade to be a danger or not.