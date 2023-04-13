Developer must meet city’s list of conditions before car wash plans approved

“It’s disappointing to see the developer has not fulfilled his obligations…we must hold developers accountable for fulfilling their obligations to make sure our community has access to safe and reliable infrastructure. We must prioritize the best interests of our community.”

Fellow Commissioner David Estrop followed up with a motion to table action until a list of conditions has been met by the developer, including:

The new berm landscaping plan approved in February by City Administration is completed or a new plan is submitted, approved by City Administration and completed;

All litter is picked up on the properties, in compliance with City of Springfield Code, belonging to Developer on the North and South side of the St. Paris Pike Connector and continues to be code compliant;

The properties belonging to the Developer are to be mowed and maintained, in compliance with City of Springfield Code, on the North and South side of the St. Paris Pike Connector;

A Performance Bond, signed on June 15, 2022 by the developer, was posted relative to construction of a secondary access behind R&R tire. This work needs to commence on or before May 1, 2023;

Work shall commence on the private access road shown on the amended plan approved on May 1, 2022 for a parcel owned by the developer. This road will be built per approved drawings submitted to the City of Springfield Service Department.

Rue stressed that his opposition to the proposal centers on the failures of the developer, not on the car wash.

John Vansickle, speaking on behalf of Zuber Crossing, LLC, offered an update on efforts to address some of the issues cited.

He indicated the company has a private contractor who is mowing the ditches, and that company representatives were on site and picked up about twenty bags of trash last weekend.

He offered commissioners a redesigned landscaping plan, detailing the trees that will be planted and plans to install an irrigation system to sustain landscaping in the area. Efforts to advance the proposed hotel development are in process, but as yet paperwork is incomplete, he explained.

Estrop said he’d visited the site the same day as the commission meeting and there was still trash on the property.

“We’ve heard a lot of talk, and from my perspective, it’s time for you to show us some action, that in fact you will improve this property and take care of it as the owner.”

Rue was clear he will oppose the proposed car wash regardless of steps the developer takes at this point, believing the property can attract a more desirable business adjacent to the developer’s planned hotel, and he willing to wait for that option to present.

With Rue the only “nay” other commissioners voted in unison to demand that all the conditions of Estrop’s outline be met before the car wash proposal will be given further consideration and a vote.