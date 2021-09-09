DeWine administration appeals for approval for Ohio Medicaid work requirements

About 3.2 million Ohioans are covered by the joint state-federal insurance program, including just under 800,000 covered by the expansion of the program under the Affordable Care Act.

This includes around 43,200 people in Montgomery County, 24,300 in Butler County, 11,000 in Clark County, 8,400 in Greene County and 7,000 in Warren County covered by the expansion of Medicaid eligibility as of June.

The Biden administration, when it issued its August decision, noted that people could lose coverage because of documentation errors or lack of awareness. Officials highlighted Ohio’s problems with the computer system used to determine eligibility.

State audits have found serious issues with the system and with backlog, including one report indicating that the error rate for determining Medicaid eligibility in the state was 43%, more than double the national average.