Here’s what DeWine’s new guidelines on gatherings mean for Ohioans

Gov. Mike DeWine released new recommendations on gatherings Thursday, including limiting groups to 10 people or less and wearing a mask at all times.
He noted that all public mass gatherings are still limited to 10 people.
The governor said that he was separating out the mass gathering order and that it would include “clear recommendations to remind Ohioans when gatherings can be done safely.”
Guidelines included the following:
- Gatherings at homes or family residences should be limited to close friends and family and should have 10 or less visitors.
- Residents in level 3 or 4 counties should limit hosting or attending gatherings of all sizes.
- Everyone should wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distance.
- People should use take out, outdoor dining or indoor dining only when strict distancing can occur.
- Ohioans should take extra precautions if going to a bar or club, where mask use can be inconsistent and drinking alcohol can cause less social distancing.
- Protect those living with you who have serious medical conditions by wearing a mask, keeping distance and high levels of hygiene.
- High-risk people should take extra precautions to limit the amount of people they interact with.
- Make the group of people you interact with the most as small as possible and that they are taking the appropriate steps to protect against coronavirus, even if you are just gathering with family, friends or neighbors.