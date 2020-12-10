Dole representatives say no other injuries reported following chemical leak

Dole has released a statement following a minor injury after a chemical leak at the Springfield Dole plant on Wednesday.
“No production will proceed until we and safety authorities are confident all hazards have been removed and it is safe for our employees to resume processing operations,” the statement said.
“Communications and training will be provided to all employees upon return to the facility,” the statement added.
The statement comes after an electrical contractor inadvertently struck a valve inside the facility’s compressor room during a lighting installation. That incident lead to the accidental release of liquid ammonia into the facility.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the contractor was transported to the hospital but since has been released. No other injuries have been reported,” the statement said.
Springfield fire and hazmat crews were dispatched at the plant, located at 600 Benjamin Drive, Wednesday morning after reports of a chemical leak.
Representatives of Dole said that the plant was immediately evacuated and all employees have been accounted for. They also mentioned that “all access to the building has been halted until such time as the situation is analyzed, repairs are complete and it is safe to return.”