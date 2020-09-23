X

Donatos Pizza catches fire in Troy

By Kristen Spicker

Troy firefighters were called to a Donatos Pizza Wednesday morning after multiple callers reported a fire the restaurant.

Callers told 911 dispatchers around 9:59 a.m. that black smoke and flames were showing, according to dispatch records.

When fire crews arrived on the scene to moderate to heavy smoke.

Everyone had evacuated the pizzeria by the time crews responded. No injuries were reported.

Details on the restaurant’s damage are not available at this time.

We will update this story as more information is available.

