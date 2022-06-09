Watch: Doorbell camera captures Clark County tornado damage

A doorbell camera at a German Twp. home in Clark County captured some of the destruction when a tornado roared through the area Wednesday evening.
Things are calm at the beginning of the minute-long video, which was captured at a home in the 2600 block of Stoney Creek Street. But then the wind quickly picks up, and tree limbs, garbage and other debris starts to fly. Toward the the end, several trees can be seeing slamming to the ground and on top of a shed.
No one in the home was injured.
