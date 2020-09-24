Early clouds to break up as day continues on warm Thursday

We will start out with a cloudy day today, followed by skies gradually clearing as temperatures rise to around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
We will still see some clouds as we go into tonight, with temperatures falling to around 56 degrees.
Friday will be a mix of clouds and sun and a little warmer, with highs around 81 degrees during the day, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low of around 60 degrees.
Saturday will again by partly sunny and even warmer, with a high near 84 degrees.
However, as we go into Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday, the NWS predicts that our chances of showers will slowly creep upward for some possible rain over the weekend.