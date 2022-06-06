BreakingNews
Severe T-storm Warning for Greene County; Storms, some strong, possible today
Early morning Springfield standoff continues into afternoon

Members of the Springfield Police Division surround a house on South Lowry Avenue Monday, June 6, 2022. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

News
By Hasan Karim
44 minutes ago

A standoff that began in Springfield this morning has continued into the afternoon.

Springfield police officers, including SWAT members, are in the area of South Lowry Avenue and Fair Street in Springfield.

ExploreClark County federal relief allocated to school security measures

The intersection is blocked and a house surrounded. A Springfield police officer was seen carrying a child to an armored vehicle after removing the child from the standoff.

A call came in about 3:30 a.m. today.

Police have not released details about the nature of the call nor how many people are involved.

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

