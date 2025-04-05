Edgewood Schools superintendent Kelly Spivey resigns

Spivey, who retired from the superintendent’s position at Talawanda Schools in 2018 and was hired full-time as leader of the Edgewood district in January 2023, cited “personal circumstances” for resigning and said she is doing so with “a heavy heart.”

“I believe it is in the best interest of me and my family to step away. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you — students, teachers, staff, parents, and community member — for your support,” wrote Spivey in the publicly released announcement.

“While I may be stepping away from my role, I remain confident in the incredible team we have built together. I know that you will continue to strive for excellence and ensure that our students receive the quality education they deserve.”

When asked by the Journal-News to expand on her reasons for resigning, Spivey declined to elaborate beyond her publicly released statement.

In the wake of Spivey’s departure, the Edgewood Board of Education announced Friday their appointment of Edgewood Middle School Principal — and former Madison Schools superintendent — Curtis Philpot as interim superintendent to oversee the 3,500-student district.

Philpot is a graduate of Edgewood High School and former teacher and assistant principal in the school system prior to his leadership stint at Madison Schools.

In a statement from the school board, members wrote: “The board appreciates Ms. Spivey service and dedication to our community and wishes her well in her future endeavors.”

“The board also looks forward to working with Mr. Philpot.”

With nearly 40 years of public education experience, Spivey was one of the most veteran of Butler County’s 10 public-school superintendents.

Edgewood Schools has proposed school tax renewal on the May ballot as the district faces a $3 million budget shortfall if voters reject renewing the tax, according to district officials.

Spivey also wrote: “I’m confident that there will be a smooth transition over the next few weeks.

“I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the Edgewood School District in the future. Thank you again for the privilege of serving as your superintendent.”