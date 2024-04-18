BreakingNews
New Thai restaurant opens in Dayton near Huber Heights border

EF0 tornado confirmed in Champaign County

News
By
14 minutes ago
X

An EF0 tornado in Champaign County Wednesday resulted in tree damage and minor structural damage, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The tornado took place near Perry Road, north of U.S. 36 as strong thunderstorms moved through Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

An EF1 tornado was also confirmed in Delaware County. Maximum winds were estimated to reach around 90 mph, according to the NWS.

The final assessments for both tornadoes are pending.

ExploreWhat is the tornado rating scale?

EF0 torndaoes can result in minor damage and have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have winds of 86 to 110 mph.

The NWS issued multiple weather alerts, including a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings, as strong storms made their way through Ohio Wednesdsay afternoon. A tornado warning was issued for eaast central Champaign County just before 4:30 p.m.

In Other News
1
Watch ‘The Princess Bride’ with star Cary Elwes at Clark State...
2
Miami Hamilton to host panel on gerrymandering
3
Man dead after road-rage shooting in Middletown
4
‘Unusual activity’ detected, Butler County auditor website goes offline
5
Clark County man indicted on murder, related charges in shooting death...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top