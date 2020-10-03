Fairborn middle school to remain closed following teacher COVID-19 case

Fairborn City Schools kept the entire sixth-grade and sixth-grade staff at home starting Friday because of the large number of teachers who need to quarantine following a positive coronavirus test.
Students are scheduled to return Oct. 12 to the school building off Lincoln Drive in Fairborn. Superintendent Gene Lolli said a sixth-grade teacher tested positive and had been exposed to eight other sixth-grade teachers. They all are quarantining.
“I want to emphasize that students are learning remotely, not quarantining,” Lolli said.
The district would not have been able to find as many substitute teachers as they needed, so students were moved to remote learning. Seventh- and eighth-grade students are still learning in-person, Lolli said.
Fairborn Primary had to go remote for some positive coronavirus cases about two weeks ago. Students and staff will return in-person to the new school on Monday, Lolli said. Fairborn Intermediate also had some positive coronavirus cases and had to send students and staff remote. They will be back in-person on October 8.
In both schools there were positive cases among students and teachers.
“We just want to do what’s right and we want to keep kids safe, so we’re sending them home when we need to and following all of the guidelines we’re getting from public health,” Lolli said.
Lolli encouraged students and their families to monitor their health. Symptoms to watch out for include fever above 100.4º, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
“If your student is exhibiting any of these symptoms, please follow CDC guidelines by separating your student from others, keeping them home and contacting your healthcare provider,” Lolli said in a letter to families alerting them to the change in learning and positive coronavirus case.