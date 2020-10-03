Fairborn middle school to remain closed following teacher COVID-19 case

In both schools there were positive cases among students and teachers.

“We just want to do what’s right and we want to keep kids safe, so we’re sending them home when we need to and following all of the guidelines we’re getting from public health,” Lolli said.

Lolli encouraged students and their families to monitor their health. Symptoms to watch out for include fever above 100.4º, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

“If your student is exhibiting any of these symptoms, please follow CDC guidelines by separating your student from others, keeping them home and contacting your healthcare provider,” Lolli said in a letter to families alerting them to the change in learning and positive coronavirus case.