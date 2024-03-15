Fairfield students surprised with free shoes

Months ago, teachers at the Fairfield school had the fifth-graders solve an in-class math problem using their shoe sizes so the instructors would then know the correct size shoes to order for each child.

School Principal Karrie Gallo said the cooperative giveaway was the latest example of her school staffers’ mission of meeting where possible the non-educational needs of students.

“At Central Elementary, our students work hard and persevere every day. Their parents and guardians trust us to take care of their whole child,” said Gallo, who credited teacher Leigh Terry with the project.

Terry “discovered the inspiring mission of ‘Just a Pair of Shoes’, a Fairborn-area nonprofit dedicated to providing quality name-brand footwear to young students, fostering confidence and a sense of belonging,” said Gallo.

“Motivated by their cause, she wasted no time in seeking a partnership with this organization,” Gallo said.

Others locally joined in to cover the costs including: AurGroup, Game Day Communications, Insight Global, and Kim and Bonnie Nuxhall, all of whom paid for the half of the total expenses not funded by Just a Pair of Shoes.

“Normally, (Just a Pair of Shoes) extends their support to approximately 50-60 students per school. Yet, Miss Terry felt compelled not to leave any of her students behind for this amazing opportunity,” said Gallo.

“She, along with a team of fellow teachers, reached out to local businesses, and successfully secured enough funding to ensure every student in the grade received a new pair of Nike shoes.

Dayton resident Matt Cline, the founder of the non-profit Just a Pair of Shoes said he remembers from his own painful personal school experience what it feels like to be singled out by peers when his family couldn’t afford new shoes.

“I was bullied for my shoes during my third through fifth grades,” said Cline as he watched the happy Central Elementary excitedly open their boxes of shoes.

“I got my first pair of Nikes in the 6th grade — after cutting lawns and shoveling driveways — and those shoes gave me so much confidence that it just changed my life,” Cline.

“When you see this today, with everyone coming together, it’s just super special, and it’s an impactful event they will never forget.”

Nick Graham contributed to this report.