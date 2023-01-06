Family concerned Hamilton man missing in Mexico was abducted

Neither family has heard from José, his fiancée or her sister or cousin, Brandie said. Her family has reported José missing with the Hamilton Police Department and the FBI, she said, but those agencies have not yet confirmed they are actively investigating his disappearance.

The Zacatecas government issued an Alba alert for the search and location of the four people, Mexican news outlets have reported.

Brandie described José as a loving, hard-working individual who loves to dance. He has been engaged to his fiancée since he proposed on Valentine’s Day and the pair had been planning a Sept. 2023 wedding, Brandie said.

The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory for the Mexican state of Zacatecas, urging people not to travel in the state “due to crime and kidnapping.”

“Violent crime, extortion and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state,” reads the agency’s website. “U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”

