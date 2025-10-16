Family of pregnant woman found in container ask for no bond reduction

Codefendants James R. Rothenbusch, 52, and Ricky J. Sheppard, 47, are facing a total seven charges in connection to Fuhr-Storms’ death, including tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and various drug charges.

Nathan Isaacs, Fuhr-Storms’ older brother, told Judge Keith Spaeth he didn’t want bond reduced because he thinks the men are a threat to the community.

“If they did this to one person, they could do this to another person,” he said.

Spaeth thanked Isaacs for being at the court and ruled not to reduce Rothenbusch’s bail or grant an OR bond, also citing Rothenbusch’s criminal history in Butler County going back to 1993.

A reduction in Sheppard’s $40,000 bond was not requested by his attorney.

“With these guys, what they’re being charged for, I think it should be so much more,” Isaacs told Journal-News following the hearing. “But I know the law’s got to go with evidence they have.”

Fuhr-Storms has a twin brother in the military, Isaacs said, and it’s been difficult getting information to him.

“My sister was a loving person,” he said. “The only thing she was guilty of is trying to see the good in people, and these people were foul (and) took advantage of her.”

“I feel like I absolutely failed her ... being the older brother, it’s your job to protect your siblings.”

A tentative trial date is set for Jan. 12, 2026 for Sheppard and Rothenbusch. A final pretrial conference will be held Nov. 6.

What happened in court

Rothenbusch’s attorney, David Washington Jr., asked Judge Spaeth for a reduction to the $45,000 bond for his client, though prosecuting attorney John Hatcher said the victim’s family believed the codefendants are a threat to the community.

Washington Jr. disagreed, saying, “This is a tampering case of abuse of a corpse. It’s not one to make an allegation that he caused the death, instead he didn’t do what he probably should have done after the fact. That’s the allegation.”

Hatcher said police have information that alleges Rothenbusch operates as a drug dealer, though Washington Jr. said his client is not being charged on those counts.

Rothenbusch is charged with gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two fourth-degree misdemeanors of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to report knowledge of a death.

A Butler County grand jury declined to indict Rothenbusch on a second-degree felony charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Codefendant Sheppard is charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.

The two men reportedly left Fuhr-Storms’ body in the shower for days at Rothenbusch’s residence on Logan Avenue in Middletown before putting her in a plastic tote and leaving her along a road in Jackson Twp.

During an interview, Rothenbusch admitted to drug trafficking and said Fuhr-Storms died at his home under suspicious circumstances, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were reportedly aware Fuhr-Storms was pregnant.

Rothenbusch and Sheppard are in the Butler County Jail.