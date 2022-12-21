Fatal Clark County crash under investigation

At least one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Twp. on Wednesday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the State Route 54 in Clark County on Wednesday about 10 a.m.
The Springfield Post confirmed that it was investigating the fatal crash.
Additional details about what led to the fatal crash and the identity of the deceased were not available.
