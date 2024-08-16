Father, 2 sons escape blast, fire that destroys New Carlisle house

The house was a total loss, he said, and one person was injured.

“We transported one adult to the hospital with minor burns,” Trusty said.

Mike Brewer, who lives across the street, said he called 911.

“We heard a big explosion. We noticed the front wall was kicked off the bottom of the house and the door was kicked wide open,” he said.

The homeowner and his two boys ran out and headed to his house for help, Brewer said.

“After the explosion, black smoke started pouring out the door and windows and by the time they got here the roof was pretty much lit up and it was up in flames,” he said.

Trusty said the fire was in the back of the house and that crews entered through the front door. While they were inside, there was a second explosion that caused fire to flow over top of firefighter’s heads, he said.

Crews came out after the flashover, regrouped and went back inside to finish knocking down the fire.

Assisting New Carlisle firefighters were crews from Bethel Twp. in Clark County, Huber Heights and Elizabeth Twp.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate to the house and its contents was not immediately available.