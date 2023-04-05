BreakingNews
Tornado Watch issued for some; Strong winds, thunderstorms possible
FBI, Middletown police raid multiple locations as part of federal investigation

MIDDLETOWN — Federal search warrants were served at multiple locations early Wednesday by SWAT units from the FBI and Middletown police, according to officials.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said “we did multiple search warrant in Middletown today with multiple SWAT teams.”

Birk said the operation involved the department’s narcotics unit.

Witnesses told the Journal-News the SWAT units were at residences on Mayfield and Highland streets and on North Verity Parkway.

Todd Lindgren, FBI spokesperson, said, “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the Middletown area.”

He said the operation is related to a sealed federal search warrant so “no additional information can be provided at this time.”

