FC Cincinnati’s mini soccer field in Middletown is its ninth

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown residents now have another place to play soccer thanks to FC Cincinnati, a Major League Soccer team.

A mini pitch, a small-sided turf soccer field, opened Tuesday afternoon at Douglass Park near the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center.

Nathan Cahall, one of Middletown’s assistant city managers, said the project was completely funded by private donors and at no cost to Middletown taxpayers.

He said representatives from FC Cincinnati looked at Middletown as “a good target location.”

Natalie Anderson, senior director of community relations for the soccer club, said the soccer fields cost $200,000 with a goal of reaching residents who may not otherwise be introduced to the sport.

She called the 44-by-100 foot soccer field, suitable for five players against five, “a new asset” for Middletown that brings excitement and provides an avenue for adults and children to play soccer year around.

This is the FC Cincinnati Foundation’s ninth mini-pitch. Others are located at the West End Lincoln Rec Center, Hartwell Rec Center, North Avondale Rec Center, Bond Hill, Price Hill Rec Center, Madisonville Rec Center, Austinburg Park in Covington and Common Ground all-accessible park in Mason.

Anderson said in 2018 FC Cincinnati wanted to build 10 fields by 2024.

Since the soccer field is located near the community center, Cahall believes it provides “a great tie-in” to that area and “a great enhancement” to Douglass Park.

He hopes the soccer field is used by adults and children, especially those at the Community Building Institute at the community center.

Douglass Park, 800 Lafayette Ave., officially named Frederick Douglass Park in 1980, has a rich history dating back to 1932. Originally sold to the city by the American Rolling Mill Company (ARMCO) for $1, the park has since evolved into a community hub spanning nearly 30 acres.

