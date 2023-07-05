BreakingNews
Fire destroys century-old barn in Bethel Twp.

A fire destroyed a barn more than 100 years old overnight in Bethel Twp.

Fire departments from Bethel Twp., New Carlisle, Pike Twp. German Twp., Moorefield Twp., Springfield Twp. and Bethel Twp. in Miami County all responded to the barn fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When the first fire departments arrived on scene, the barn, located at 1729 Liberty Road, was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn and its contents were a total loss, said Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jim Snyder.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house, except some cosmetic damage to the siding of the house, Snyder said.

No damage estimate has been determined; the insurance adjustor is still working to determine the age of some of the equipment that was in the barn, said Bethel Twp. Fire Marshal Keith Hawkins.

There were no injures reported in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

